BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians visit the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.
The Tigers went 22-53 in division play in 2019. Detroit pitchers had a WHIP of 1.46 last season while striking out 8.4 hitters per game.
The Indians went 48-28 in division games in 2019. Cleveland averaged 8.4 hits per game last season and totaled 223 home runs as a team.
The teams meet for the first time this year. Cleveland leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Buck Farmer: (left groin), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), C.J. Cron: (knee).
Indians: Roberto Perez: (shoulder).
