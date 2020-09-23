The White Sox are 25-13 against the rest of their division. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.61. Dallas Keuchel leads the team with a 2.04 earned run average.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 29 extra base hits and is batting .289.
Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 74 hits and has 56 RBIs.
INJURIES: Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).
White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Evan Marshall: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb), Yasmani Grandal: (hand).
