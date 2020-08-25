BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians play the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.
The Indians went 48-28 in division play in 2019. Cleveland pitchers had an ERA of 3.76 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.22.
The Twins went 50-26 in division play in 2019. Minnesota hit .270 as a team last season while averaging 9.5 hits per game.
The teams meet for the fifth time this year. Minnesota leads the season series 4-1.
INJURIES: Indians: Delino DeShields: (hip).
Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Zack Littell: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (right elbow), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Byron Buxton: (left shoulder), Josh Donaldson: (calf), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.