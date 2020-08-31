The Royals are 9-14 against AL Central teams. Kansas City has a collective batting average of .246 this season, led by Salvador Perez with an average of .307.
The Indians are 13-9 against the rest of their division. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .221 batting average as a team this season, Franmil Reyes leads the team with a mark of .289.
TOP PERFORMERS: Maikel Franco leads the Royals with 17 extra base hits and is batting .246.
Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 37 hits and has 15 RBIs.
INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Nick Heath: (left hamstring), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).
Indians: None listed.
