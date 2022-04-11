Blackburn goes 5 scoreless, A's hand Rays 1st loss, 13-2

TAMPA, Fla. — Paul Blackburn allowed three hits in five scoreless innings, Seth Brown and Elvis Andrus both hit three-run homers, and the Oakland Athletics handed the Tampa Bay Rays their first loss of the season, 13-2 on Monday night.
With the Rays trailing 9-1, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash sent outfielder Brett Phillips to the mound for the final two innings. Phillips got an inning-ending double-play grounder on a mid-40s mph pitch to Andrus during a five-pitch eighth inning, and made a sliding catch in front of the third-base dugout on Brown’s foul ball before giving up Sheldon Neuse’s first career grand slam with two out in the ninth.
Wander Franco had his third three-hit game of the season for the Rays, who began the season with a three-game sweep of Baltimore in which they outscored the Orioles 15-4.
Rays starter Luis Patiño (0-1) departed in the first inning with a strained left oblique.
Chris Mazza replaced Patiño with two outs and an 0-2 count on Sean Murphy and hit the catcher in the rear end with his first pitch. Brown then hit his three-run shot and Chad Pinder followed with a solo drive that made it 4-0.
Andrus’s three-run drive in the second off Mazza put Oakland ahead 8-0. He finished with three hits.
Mazza allowed eight runs and seven hits over three innings.
MOVING DAY
Oakland claimed right-hander Gabe Klobosits off waivers from Washington and designated outfielder Luis Barrera for assignment. Klobosits is expected to join to Triple-A Las Vegas. The 26-year-old Barrera made his major league debut with the A’s in 2021 and went 2-for-8 in six games over two stints. He was signed by Oakland out of the Dominican Republic in July 2012.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Athletics: Right-hander James Kaprielian (inflamed right AC joint) threw a simulated game at the team’s complex in Mesa, Arizona, on Sunday.
Rays: Right-hander Ryan Thompson, who hadn’t pitched in the majors since last June 27 and underwent thoracic outlet decompression surgery on Sept. 30, was recalled from Triple-A Durham and worked a scoreless sixth. ... Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough (left groin tightness) was placed on the 10-day injured list, but hopes to miss just one start.
UP NEXT
Oakland right-hander Adam Oller and Rays righty Tommy Romero will both be making their major league debuts in Tuesday night’s game. It’s the 28th time since 1901 that both starters in a game are making their debuts, according to Baseball Reference.
