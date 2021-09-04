Rockies: LHP Austin Gomber will miss the rest of the season after team doctors discovered a stress fracture in his lower back. He was placed on the 60-day disabled list. … INF/OF Connor Joe was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain suffered while running the bases in Friday’s game against Atlanta. … RHP Jordan Sheffield also has been reinstated from the 60-day IL and INF Joshua Fuentes has been recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque.