Biggio was out of the starting lineup Friday night with neck soreness but did pinch bhit.
Montoyo said center fielder George Springer, out with a right quadriceps strain, is running sprints at around 50-60%. Springer needs to run the bases and go out on a minor league rehab assignment before rejoining the team.
Reliever Anthony Castro (right forearm strain) and infielder Joe Panik (strained left calf) were both reinstated from the 10-day IL, and right-hander Ty Tice was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo.
Left-hander Anthony Kay and right-hander Jeremy Beasley were optioned to Buffalo.
