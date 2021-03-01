Bergen pitched for the San Francisco Giants in 2019, going 2-0 with a 5.49 ERA in 21 games. He was selected by the Blue Jays in the seventh round of the 2015 amateur draft out of Kennesaw State University and plucked by the Giants in the Rule 5 draft at the December 2018 winter meetings.
San Francisco returned him to Toronto in August 2019.
