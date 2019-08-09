New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, back right, holds Brett Gardner back from getting at home plate umpire Chris Segal, left, after a called third strike in the fourth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Toronto. First base umpire Dan Iassogna (58) is between Segal and Gardner. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

TORONTO — Brett Gardner lost his cool and the New York Yankees lost their nine-game winning streak, beaten by the Toronto Blue Jays 8-2 Friday night.

Teoscar Hernandez homered twice, Danny Jansen hit a three-run drive and Randal Grichuk added a two-run shot. Toronto connected three times off homer-prone lefty J.A. Happ (9-7).

Blue Jays rookie Bo Bichette went hitless for the first time in his 12-game career, ending a major league record streak that saw him hit at least one double in nine consecutive games. Instead of contributing with his bat, the 21-year-old shortstop bailed the Blue Jays out with his glove, making a run-saving catch on Did Gregorius’ bases-loaded liner to end the fifth.

Gardner was ejected and had to be restrained from going after home plate umpire Chris Segal in the fourth.

Mike Tauchman and Mike Ford hit solo home runs for the Yankees, who have two or more homers in a season-high eight straight games.

Blue Jays right-hander Sean Reid-Foley (2-2) allowed one run in five innings.

BRAVES 8, MARLINS

MIAMI — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a pair of two-run homers for NL East-leading Atlanta, and Julio Teheran extended his scoreless streak against Miami this season to 24 innings before allowing a run in the seventh.

Acuña homered for the fourth game in a row in the fifth inning, and homered again in the ninth to increase his season total to 32. Ozzie Albies went 4 for 5 and hit his 18th homer.

Teheran (7-7) pitched seven innings and departed with a 6-1 lead.

Starlin Castro homered for the Marlins’ only run off Teheran in his four outings against them this year. The right-hander’s ERA is 0.36 versus Miami and 4.02 against the rest of the majors.

Miami’s Caleb Smith (7-6) allowed 10 hits and six runs, both season highs, in 4 2/3 innings.

ASTROS 3, ORIOLES 2

BALTIMORE — Wade Miley pitched impressively against his former team and Jose Altuve hit a pivotal RBI triple in the seventh inning, leading Houston to its seventh straight victory.

Alex Bregman drove in a run and scored for the Astros, who have won 17 of 20 to open a 10-game lead over Oakland in the AL West.

Miley (11-4) allowed one run and five hits over 5 2/3 innings. The left-hander, who went 10-20 with Baltimore in 2016-17, is 5-0 in nine starts since June 17.

Roberto Osuna got three outs for his 26th save.

Jace Peterson and Stevie Wilkerson homered for the Orioles. Dylan Bundy (5-12) pitched six innings of two-run ball.

REDS 5, CUBS 2

CINCINNATI — Trevor Bauer fanned 11 batters in his Reds home debut, and Aristides Aquino homered again as Yasiel Puig’s replacement.

The Reds’ biggest July trade paid off both ways against the NL Central leaders. Cincinnati got Bauer from the Indians as part of a three-team deal last week, sending Puig — one of their hottest hitters at midseason — to Cleveland.

Bauer (10-8) allowed three hits in seven innings, including Nicholas Castellanos’ third homer of the series.

Aquino hit a two-run homer off Yu Darvish (4-6), his fourth in eight games as Puig’s fill-in. Eugenio Suarez and Joey Votto also connected for Cincinnati.

Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his 23rd save in 26 chances.

ATHLETICS 7, WHITE SOX 0

CHICAGO — Oakland right-hander Mike Fiers tossed seven sparkling innings to extend his career-best win streak to nine consecutive decisions.

Fiers (11-3) allowed three hits, struck out a season-high eight and walked none. The 34-year-old right-hander also hit two batters, but improved to 9-0 with a 2.12 ERA in 17 starts dating to his no-hitter on May 7 against Cincinnati.

Chad Pinder lined a two-run homer in the A’s eighth win in their last 11 games. Matt Chapman and Stephen Piscotty also went deep.

Tim Anderson had two of Chicago’s four hits. Ross Detwiler (1-3) permitted two runs in 5 1/3 innings.

___

