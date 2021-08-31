Hand last pitched in an Aug. 26 loss to the White Sox, allowing two runs and three hits in 2/3 of an inning. He was placed on the bereavement list July 27.
Hand went 5-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 21 saves in 41 appearances for Washington before the trade. He’s 43-31 with 126 saves and a 3.70 ERA over 11 big league seasons.
The Blue Jays entered Tuesday 4 1/2 games behind Boston in the AL wild-card race.
Also Tuesday, the Blue Jays activated catcher Danny Janssen off the injured list and optioned right-hander Trent Thornton to Triple-A Buffalo.
Janssen went on the injured list July 23 because of a strained right hamstring. He started at catcher against Baltimore.
