Chatwood, 31, went 2-2 with a 5.30 ERA in five starts with the Chicago Cubs last year. He earned $4,814,815 prorated from a $13 million salary. He missed most of 2014 and all of 2015 following Tommy John surgery.
Toronto is coming off a season when it made its first playoff appearance since 2016. The Blue Jays were eliminated in the first postseason round by eventual AL champion Tampa Bay.
