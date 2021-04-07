Shapiro got a five-year contract extension from Toronto in January. He worked for the Indians before becoming Blue Jays president on Oct. 31, 2015.
The Blue Jays were 32-28 last season and made the expanded playoffs. They also made the postseason in 2016, the first season for Shapiro and Atkins. That was Toronto’s second consecutive AL Championship Series appearance after a postseason drought that dated to back-to-back World Series titles in 1992 and 1993.
___
