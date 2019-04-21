Toronto Blue Jays (10-12, third in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (11-12, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Aaron Sanchez (2-1, 2.86 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Athletics: Brett Anderson (2-0, 2.63 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto can secure a series sweep over Oakland with a win.

The Athletics are 7-7 in home games. The Oakland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.73. Brett Anderson leads the team with a 2.63 ERA.

The Blue Jays are 6-6 on the road. The Toronto offense has compiled a .225 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Freddy Galvis leads the team with a mark of .310. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 10-1. Sam Gaviglio secured his second victory and Rowdy Tellez went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Toronto. Mike Fiers took his second loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 27 hits and is batting .314. Jurickson Profar is 10-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 10 extra base hits and is batting .212. Justin Smoak is 11-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .262 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by six runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Matt Olson: 10-day IL (hand), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: day-to-day (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Jonathan Davis: 10-day IL (ankle), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

