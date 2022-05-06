Blue Jays-Guardians game postponed by rain

CLEVELAND — Friday night’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians has been postponed because of rain.
Steven Kwan’s first major league home run led Cleveland to a 6-5 win in Thursday’s series opener, the majority of which was played in a steady rain. The Guardians have won five of six after losing seven in a row.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk homered for Toronto, which has lost three of four.
Cleveland’s game against San Diego on Tuesday also was rained out, forcing a doubleheader Wednesday. The Guardians’ games against the Chicago White Sox on April 18-19 also were postponed.
