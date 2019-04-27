Oakland Athletics (14-14, third in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (12-14, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Brett Anderson (3-1, 3.04 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Aaron Sanchez (3-1, 2.77 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Blue Jays are 5-8 on their home turf. Toronto has slugged .380 this season. Eric Sogard leads the team with a mark of .636.

The Athletics are 4-6 on the road. Oakland has a collective on-base percentage of .318, good for fourth in the American League. Matt Chapman leads the lineup with a mark of .393. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 4-2. Ken Giles earned his first victory and Brandon Drury went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Toronto. Yusmeiro Petit took his first loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads the Blue Jays with five home runs and is batting .234. Drury is 9-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Chapman leads the Athletics with 13 extra base hits and has 18 RBIs. Marcus Semien is 12-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .233 batting average, 5.18 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: 10-day IL (knee), Aaron Sanchez: day-to-day (finger), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Freddy Galvis: day-to-day (hamstring).

Athletics Injuries: Lou Trivino: day-to-day (thumb), Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Anderson: day-to-day (ankle), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Matt Olson: 10-day IL (hand), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.