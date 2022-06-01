Blue Jays LHP Ryu leaves after 4 innings with sore forearm

TORONTO — Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu exited his start Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox after four innings because of tightness in his pitching forearm.

Ryu is 2-0 with a 5.33 ERA in six starts. He missed 24 games in April and May because of soreness in his forearm, but he had gone 2-0 with a 1.72 ERA in his past three starts since returning May 14 at Tampa Bay.