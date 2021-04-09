The Angels went 10-19 away from home in 2020. Los Angeles pitchers had an ERA of 5.09 last year while striking out 8.7 hitters per game.
The teams meet for the first time this season. Los Angeles leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Robbie Ray: (elbow), Nate Pearson: (adductor), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tom Hatch: (elbow), George Springer: (left oblique).
Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.