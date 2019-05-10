Chicago White Sox (16-20, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (15-22, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Covey (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Clay Buchholz (0-2, 6.57 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Blue Jays are 7-11 in home games. Toronto is slugging .359 as a unit. Eric Sogard leads the team with a .619 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits and four home runs.

The White Sox are 8-10 in road games. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.41. Reynaldo Lopez leads the team with a 6.38 earned run average. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 14 extra base hits and is batting .248. Brandon Drury is 7-for-34 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with nine home runs home runs and is slugging .542. James McCann is 8-for-24 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 2-8, .191 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .232 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: 10-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (ankle), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip).

___

