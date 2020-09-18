The Phillies have gone 8-13 away from home. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .336 is fourth in the National League. Bryce Harper leads the team with an OBP of .389.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gurriel Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 21 extra base hits and is batting .308.
Harper ranks second on the Phillies with 10 home runs home runs and is slugging .503.
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack: (back), Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (knee), Rowdy Tellez: (knee).
Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (shoulder), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Jose Alvarez: (testicular), Jay Bruce: (quad), Jean Segura: (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: (left forearm), J.T. Realmuto: (hip flexor).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
