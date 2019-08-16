Seattle Mariners (50-72, fifth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (51-73, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: TBD Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack (3-1, 4.31 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Seattle are set to begin a three-game series.

The Blue Jays are 24-37 on their home turf. Toronto has hit 189 home runs as a team this season. Randal Grichuk leads the team with 22, averaging one every 20.2 at-bats.

The Mariners have gone 23-36 away from home. Seattle has hit 192 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Daniel Vogelbach leads them with 27, averaging one every 13.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 45 extra base hits and is slugging .448. Teoscar Hernandez is 5-for-26 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 42 extra base hits and has 68 RBIs. Kyle Seager has 13 hits and is batting .361 over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mariners: 3-7, .215 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Clayton Richard: (lat), Elvis Luciano: (elbow), Nick Kingham: (oblique), Clay Buchholz: (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (quad), Devon Travis: (knee), Luke Maile: (oblique).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Felix Hernandez: (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: (right shoulder), Chasen Bradford: (forearm), Dan Altavilla: (forearm), Austin Adams: (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Braden Bishop: (neck), Ryon Healy: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

