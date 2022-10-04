Blue Jays-Orioles game rained out, doubleheader on Wednesday

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays were rained out Tuesday night and are scheduled to play a doubleheader Wednesday to end the regular season.
Wednesday’s traditional doubleheader is set to start at 12:35 p.m. ET.
Mike Baumann (1-3) and Spenser Watkins (5-6) are scheduled to start for the Orioles. Mitch White (0-4) is set to pitch the opener for Toronto. The second starter for the Blue Jays is to be announced.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports