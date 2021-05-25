“He was awesome for the bullpen. he was awesome for the young guys and we’re going to miss him a lot,” manager Charlie Montoyo said. “”He was probably one of our best relievers, and what he did in the clubhouse was awesome, too.”
Phelps is 34-38 with a 3.90 ERA and six saves in nine major league seasons with the New York Yankees (2012-14), Miami (2015-17), Seattle (2017), Toronto (2019, ‘21), the Chicago Cubs (2019), Milwaukee (2020) and Philadelphia (2020). He returned to the Blue Jays this year for a $1.75 million, one-year contract.
Phelps missed the 2018 season after getting hurt during spring training and having Tommy John surgery.
___
