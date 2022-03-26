“I’m working with my attorney to get resolution to this right now. My apologies to my three daughters, as well. Right now, we’re working through that with my attorney for resolution and that is the only comment I’ll have right now.”

The Blue Jays said they were gathering information and wouldn’t comment further “out of respect for the legal process.”

Walker was with the Blue Jays in Tampa, Florida, when they beat the New York Yankees in Grapefruit League play 10-9 on Saturday.

He has been with the organization as a coach since 2009, taking over as pitching coach in November of 2012. He pitched for the Blue Jays from 2002-06.

