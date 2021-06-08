Adams was in the starting lineup for Tuesday night’s series opener at the Chicago White Sox, making his major league debut. The 24-year-old Adams, a third-round pick in the 2017 amateur draft, hit .250 with six homers in 19 games this year at Buffalo.
Montoyo also said George Springer made the trip to Chicago, and the plan was to have him hit on the field and track balls before the matchup with the White Sox.
Springer signed a team-record $150 million, six-year deal with Toronto this offseason, but the All-Star outfielder has appeared in just four games because of injuries. He was placed on the IL last month after aggravating his strained right quadriceps.
