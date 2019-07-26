Tampa Bay Rays (58-47, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (39-65, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Diego Castillo (1-6, 3.96 ERA) Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack (1-0, 5.68 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Marcus Stroman. Stroman pitched seven innings, giving up one run on five hits with six strikeouts against Cleveland.

The Blue Jays are 14-26 against AL East teams. Toronto has a team on-base percentage of .297, led by Eric Sogard with a mark of .363.

The Rays are 24-23 against teams from the AL East. Tampa Bay has a team on-base percentage of .322, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .370.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 37 extra base hits and is batting .270. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 10-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Pham leads the Rays with 16 home runs home runs and is slugging .460. Travis d’Arnaud is 7-for-27 with a double, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rays: 3-7, .206 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Trent Thornton: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Justin Shafer: day-to-day (elbow), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (lat), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

Rays Injuries: Ryne Stanek: 10-day IL (hip), Blake Snell: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 10-day IL (oblique), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-day IL (thumb), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Yandy Diaz: 10-day IL (foot), Christian Arroyo: 60-day IL (forearm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.