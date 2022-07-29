Blue Jays RHP Manoah leaves game after being by comebacker

TORONTO — Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah left Friday’s start against Detroit in the sixth inning after he was hit on the right elbow by Jonathan Schoop’s comebacker.
Following a conversation with an athletic trainer, a frustrated Manoah walked off the field. He was replaced by left-hander Tim Mayza.
Manoah allowed four runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out four.
Manoah went 9-2 with a 3.22 ERA in 20 starts as a rookie last season.
