Toronto Blue Jays (45-67, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (36-73, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Thomas Pannone (2-4, 5.98 ERA) Orioles: Dylan Bundy (5-11, 5.24 ERA)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto enters the matchup as winners of their last five games.

The Orioles are 16-32 against the rest of their division. Baltimore is averaging 4.1 RBIs per game this season. Renato Nunez leads the team with 63 total runs batted in.

The Blue Jays are 17-28 in division play. Toronto hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .302 this season, led by Justin Smoak with a mark of .356. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 5-2. Nick Kingham earned his fourth victory and Freddy Galvis went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Toronto. Aaron Brooks registered his fifth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 51 extra base hits and is batting .279. Anthony Santander is 15-for-45 with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 113 hits and is batting .271. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 14-for-36 with four doubles, four home runs and 17 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .262 batting average, 5.53 ERA, outscored by six runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), John Means: 10-day IL (bicep), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Stevie Wilkerson: day-to-day (knee), Dwight Smith Jr.: 10-day IL (calf), Hanser Alberto: day-to-day (shin), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (lat), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Ken Giles: day-to-day (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 10-day IL (elbow), Randal Grichuk: day-to-day (face), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Luke Maile: 10-day IL (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.