Pearson strained his groin in his debut spring training outing March 1. He felt fine after a bullpen session Saturday, his first since the injury.
Right-hander Ross Stripling is expected to replace Pearson in Toronto’s rotation.
“Obviously Strip, with what he’s done in his career, has a leg up on that spot,” Atkins said.
A first-round pick in the 2017 amateur draft, Pearson is Toronto’s top pitching prospect. He made his major league debut last season, going 1-0 with a 6.00 ERA in four starts and one relief appearances. He missed five weeks in August and September because of a sore elbow.
