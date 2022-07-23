Blue Jays roll to franchise-record night, pound Red Sox 28-5

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOSTON — Raimel Tapia hit an inside-the-park grand slam after a misplay by Boston center fielder Jarren Duran and the Toronto Blue Jays set a franchise record for runs in a game, rolling past the Red Sox 28-5 on Friday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Toronto came within two runs of the modern major league record for runs in a game after stranding two in the ninth inning with Boston infielder Yolmer Sánchez on the mound.

Every Blue Jays starter had at least two hits, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tied Frank Catalanotto’s franchise record with six of them.

Danny Jansen homered twice and drove in six runs. Matt Chapman and Teoscar Hernández added solo homers for the Blue Jays, who topped their previous single-game mark of 24 runs set June 26, 1976 against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 28 runs are the most ever yielded by a Red Sox team, eclipsing the previous mark in a 27-3 loss to Cleveland in 1923.

YANKEES 7, ORIOLES 6

BALTIMORE — Aaron Judge extended his major league-leading home run total to 36 with a pair of towering shots and New York edged Baltimore.

Judge has six home runs in his last seven games. He has 34 career home runs against the Orioles, his most against any opponent.

Joey Gallo also connected for the Yankees, who improved to 65-30 — the best record in the majors.

Yankees reliever Michael King had to leave with one out in the eighth with a right elbow injury. His status is uncertain. Clay Holmes took over and got out of the inning and then picked up his 17th save.

Lucas Luetge (3-3) earned the win after starter Jameson Taillon lasted just 2 2/3 innings — his shortest start of the season.

BRAVES 8, ANGELS 1

ATLANTA -- Shohei Ohtani threw six dominant innings, only to surrender homers to Matt Olson and Orlando Arcia in a stunning outburst that carried Atlanta past Los Angeles.

The reigning World Series champions resumed their winning ways following the All-Star break, getting six shutout innings from Charlie Morton and a sudden dose of long ball after looking totally overmatched by Ohtani (9-5) much of the night.

The Braves struggled through the first two months of the season but have gone 34-11 since the end of May. They again climbed within 1 1/2 games of the NL East-leading New York Mets, who lost to San Diego 4-1.

Ohtani appeared to run out of steam in the seventh. Olson hit a two-run homer, his 18th homer of the season and fifth in the last seven games. Eddie Rosario had an RBI single and Arcia hit a three-run homer that finished off Ohtani. Atlanta scored a seventh run via a wild pitch. Ozuna added his 18th homer in the eighth.

PADRES 4, METS 1

NEW YORK — Yu Darvish dominated New York again, and Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer off Max Scherzer for San Diego.

Trent Grisham also went deep for the Padres in the opener of a three-game series between NL playoff contenders coming out of the All-Star break.

Darvish (9-4) struck out nine and walked one in seven sparkling innings. He allowed four hits, including a two-out RBI double by Luis Guillorme that spoiled the shutout bid in the seventh.

Nick Martinez worked a perfect eighth and Taylor Rogers got three outs for his 27th save in 32 attempts.

Luke Voit singled to open the fourth against Scherzer (6-2), making his fourth start since returning from an oblique injury. Hosmer, who doubled earlier, then drove a 95 mph fastball the other way to left field for his seventh home run.

GUARDIANS 8, WHITE SOX 2

CHICAGO — All-Star Andrés Giménez homered, Josh Naylor drove in three runs and Cleveland beat Chicago.

The Guardians rolled to their fourth straight win, pounding White Sox starter Lucas Giolito in the opener of a four-game series between two of the top three teams in the tight AL Central.

Giménez, who started a neat double play at second base with a behind-the-back toss in his first All-Star appearance, made it 4-0 in the first when he lined a two-run homer to right. The Guardians scored two more in the second to go up 6-0.

José Ramírez, who had two hits in the American League’s All-Star win, doubled and scored in the first. He also drove in a run with a groundout in the second.

Cal Quantrill (7-5) won his third straight start and beat the White Sox for the second time in 12 days.

RAYS 7, ROYALS 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Yandy Diaz hit a three-run double, Drew Rasmussen allowed one run over five innings and Tampa Bay returned from the All-Star break with a victory over Kansas City.

Diaz capped a four-run fourth inning with his bases-loaded bloop down the left-field line to give the Rays a 5-1 lead.

Rasmussen (6-3) allowed an earned run and seven hits, walked one and struck out four.

Francisco Mejia went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Randy Arozarena and Brandon Lowe each had one.

In his first start in 11 days, Brad Keller (5-10) had one of his worst outings to date, tying a career worst with five walks and hitting a batter.

CUBS 15, PHILLIES 2

PHILADELPHIA — Nelson Velázquez hit two late homers and drove in five runs, Seiya Suzuki and Willson Contreras also went deep and Chicago routed Philadelphia.

Ian Happ and Suzuki each had four hits and Christopher Morel added three hits for the Cubs, who won their second in a row after losing nine straight.

Kyle Schwarber upped his NL-leading home run total to 30 with a solo drive in the first inning for the Phillies. Darick Hall contributed a pinch-hit homer with two outs in the ninth.

Chicago entered with the fourth-fewest wins in the majors while Philadelphia is in the thick of the NL wild-card playoff race. The Cubs outhit the Phillies 19-6.

MARLINS 8, PIRATES 1

PITTSBURGH — Joey Wendle had three hits and two RBIs, Braxton Garrett pitched six sharp innings and Miami emphatically ended its 37-inning scoreless streak by beating Pittsburgh.

The Marlins were shut out by Philadelphia in three straight games last weekend at home leading up to the All-Star break. The 37-inning drought tied the franchise record set in 2013.

Avisail Garcia stopped Miami’s nine-game streak without a home run, which was one short of the club record, with a solo shot in the eighth that capped the scoring.

Garrett (2-3), a rookie left-hander, beat the Pirates for the second time in eight days by pitching one-run ball and allowing two hits. He struck out seven and walked one.

