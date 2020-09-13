BOTTOM LINE: Bo Bichette is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Toronto readies to play New York.
The Blue Jays are 11-7 on their home turf. Toronto has hit 67 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Teoscar Hernandez leads the team with 14, averaging one every 10.4 at-bats.
The Mets have gone 11-12 away from home. New York leads the league in hitting with a .277 batting average, Michael Conforto leads the club with an average of .341.
TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk ranks second on the Blue Jays with 44 hits and is batting .272.
Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 11 home runs and is batting .221.
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Wilmer Font: (shin), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Teoscar Hernandez: (oblique), Rowdy Tellez: (knee).
Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Steven Matz: (shoulder), Franklyn Kilome: (fingernail), Robert Gsellman: (rib), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
