The Blue Jays are 12-9 against teams from the AL East. Toronto has hit 54 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Teoscar Hernandez leads the club with 12, averaging one every 10.1 at-bats.
The Orioles are 7-13 against opponents from the AL East. Baltimore ranks seventh in the MLB in hitting with a .260 batting average, Hanser Alberto leads the team with an average of .324.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez leads the Blue Jays with 12 home runs and has 22 RBIs.
Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 10 home runs home runs and is slugging .585.
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Bo Bichette: (knee).
Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (knee).
