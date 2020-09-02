The Marlins are 6-8 in home games. Miami hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .313 this season, led by Starling Marte with a mark of .376.
The Blue Jays are 10-9 in road games. Toronto has hit 54 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Hernandez leads the team with 12, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with five home runs and is batting .223.
Hernandez leads the Blue Jays with 18 extra base hits and is slugging .638.
INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Elieser Hernandez: (left lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Jesus Aguilar: (back), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).
Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Bo Bichette: (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.