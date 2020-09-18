The Blue Jays are 14-16 on the road. Toronto has hit 73 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Teoscar Hernandez leads the club with 14, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Harper is second on the Phillies with 18 extra base hits and is slugging .503.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 29 RBIs and is batting .308.
INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (shoulder), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Jose Alvarez: (testicular), Jay Bruce: (quad), Jean Segura: (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: (left forearm), J.T. Realmuto: (hip flexor).
Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack: (back), Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (knee), Rowdy Tellez: (knee).
