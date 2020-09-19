BOTTOM LINE: Toronto enters the game as losers of their last five games.
The Phillies are 18-12 in home games. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .340 is third in the National League. Bryce Harper leads the lineup with an OBP of .403.
The Blue Jays are 14-18 on the road. Toronto has slugged .436, good for fourth in the American League. Teoscar Hernandez leads the team with a .637 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Harper leads the Phillies with 11 home runs and is slugging .540.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 29 RBIs and is batting .307.
INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (shoulder), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Jose Alvarez: (testicular), Jean Segura: (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: (left forearm), J.T. Realmuto: (hip flexor).
Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack: (back), Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Rafael Dolis: (knee), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (knee), Rowdy Tellez: (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
