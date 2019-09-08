Toronto Blue Jays (55-88, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (85-59, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack (4-3, 3.97 ERA) Rays: Tyler Glasnow (6-1, 1.86 ERA)

LINE: Rays -212; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Rays are 37-29 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay has slugged .430 this season. Oliver Drake leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Blue Jays have gone 21-36 against division opponents. The Toronto offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a average of .276. The Rays won the last meeting 5-3. Nick Anderson secured his fifth victory and Daniel Robertson went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Jordan Romano took his second loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 77 RBIs and is batting .287. Travis d’Arnaud is 8-for-30 with a double, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 62 RBIs and is batting .230. Cavan Biggio is 7-for-29 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 9-1, .277 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Blue Jays: 2-8, .206 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Eric Sogard: (foot), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot), Travis d’Arnaud: (neck/shoulder).

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Elvis Luciano: (elbow), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (quad), Devon Travis: (knee), Luke Maile: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.