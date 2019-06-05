New York Yankees (38-21, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (22-38, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: James Paxton (3-2, 2.81 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (1-4, 4.53 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: AL East opponents Toronto and New York will face off at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays are 5-11 against AL East opponents. Toronto ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .220 batting average. Freddy Galvis leads the club with an average of .254.

The Yankees are 18-6 against the rest of their division. New York has slugged .449, good for fourth in in the MLB. Gary Sanchez leads the team with a .649 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 18 home runs. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 4-3. Thomas Pannone recorded his second victory and Galvis went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Toronto. Masahiro Tanaka registered his fifth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Smoak leads the Blue Jays with 33 RBIs and is batting .242. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 12-for-36 with four doubles, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 39 RBIs and is batting .272. Sanchez is 7-for-31 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 2-8, .225 batting average, 6.46 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Jacob Waguespack: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 10-day IL (elbow), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.