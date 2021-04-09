“That’s all I can tell you about it right now,” Montoyo said.
Left-hander Ryan Borucki also went on the injured list with vaccine side effects, which included a fever and fatigue. He was sent home after arriving at the ballpark for Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.
A number of Toronto players received shots before Thursday’s game with the Angels.
Montoyo got his second vaccination and said after the game that he felt a little tired.
“A lot of teams are going through this right now,” Montoyo said. “We’ll get better soon.”
Toronto placed right-hander Tyler Chatwood on the 10-day IL with right triceps inflammation. Outfielder Josh Palacios and pitchers Ty Tice and Joel Payamps were recalled from the alternate training site.
