BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Washington Nationals for the 2020 home opener.
The Blue Jays finished 35-46 in home games in 2019. Toronto pitchers struck out 8.2 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.79.
The Nationals finished 43-38 in road games in 2019. Washington hit 231 total home runs with 556 total extra base hits last year.
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Chase Anderson: (oblique), Randal Grichuk: (lower back), Travis Shaw: (personal), Bo Bichette: (hamstring).
Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Adrian Sanchez: (achilles).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
