The Blue Jays went 17-9 at home in 2020. Toronto pitchers had an ERA of 4.61 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.46.
The Angels went 10-19 away from home in 2020. Los Angeles hit .248 as a team with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 97 total doubles last year.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Robbie Ray: (elbow), Nate Pearson: (adductor), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tom Hatch: (elbow), George Springer: (left oblique).
Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).
