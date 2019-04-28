Oakland Athletics (14-15, fourth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (13-14, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (1-0, .00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (1-3, 5.79 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto can secure a series sweep over Oakland with a win.

The Blue Jays are 6-8 in home games. Toronto’s lineup has 28 home runs this season, Justin Smoak leads them with five homers.

The Athletics are 4-7 on the road. Oakland’s team on-base percentage of .315 is fourth in the American League. Matt Chapman leads the lineup with an OBP of .388. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 7-1. Aaron Sanchez notched his third victory and Randal Grichuk went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Toronto. Brett Anderson took his second loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads the Blue Jays with five home runs and has 16 RBIs. Brandon Drury is 12-for-37 with four doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Khris Davis leads the Athletics with 22 RBIs and is batting .217. Chapman is 9-for-30 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .217 batting average, 5.18 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: 10-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Freddy Galvis: day-to-day (hamstring).

Athletics Injuries: Lou Trivino: day-to-day (thumb), Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Matt Olson: 10-day IL (hand), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

