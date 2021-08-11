Rays: CF Kevin Kiermaier was out of the starting lineup again because of a sore right knee. Manager Kevin Cash said he wanted to give him one more day to rest but expects him back in the lineup on Thursday. … 1B Ji-Man Choi was back in the lineup despite lingering hamstring soreness. Cash said it is something he thinks Choi will have to manage but expects to learn more day to day. … Cash said LHP Ryan Yarbrough, on the COVID-19 injured list, seems to be doing well. … RHP Nick Anderson (right elbow sprain) is scheduled to throw one inning or 20 pitches on Thursday with Triple-A Durham. … RHP Chris Archer (right lateral forearm tightness) is scheduled to throw three innings or 50 pitches Thursday for the rookie-level Florida Complex League Rays. ... RHP J.P. Feyereisen (right shoulder discomfort) and RHP Ryan Thompson (right shoulder inflammation) are both scheduled to throw 15 pitches of live batting practice on Friday.