Boston Red Sox (14-17, fourth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (13-15, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hits the road to begin a four game series against Chicago.

The White Sox are 7-7 in home games. The Chicago offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the majors. Tim Anderson leads the team with an average of .365.

The Red Sox are 6-10 in road games. The Boston offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, J.D. Martinez leads the team with a mark of .312. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 15 extra base hits and is slugging .531. Anderson is 13-for-45 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Mookie Betts leads the Red Sox with 14 extra base hits and has 16 RBIs. Xander Bogaerts is 9-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .285 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

White Sox Injuries: Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 10-day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 10-day IL (hamstring), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (shoulder), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (ankle), Jon Jay: 10-day IL (hip).

Red Sox Injuries: Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Eduardo Nunez: 10-day IL (back), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.