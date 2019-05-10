Seattle Mariners (20-20, second in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (19-19, third in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Erik Swanson (1-3, 4.94 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Red Sox are 8-7 on their home turf. Boston’s team on-base percentage of .325 is seventh in the MLB. Mookie Betts leads the club with an OBP of .388.

The Mariners are 13-9 on the road. Seattle has hit 75 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Edwin Encarnacion leads them with 12, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 16 extra base hits and is batting .252. Mitch Moreland is 5-for-24 with three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Encarnacion leads the Mariners with 12 home runs and is batting .244. Tim Beckham is 7-for-35 with four doubles, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 8-2, .269 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

Mariners: 2-8, .228 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Red Sox Injuries: David Price: 10-day IL (elbow), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye).

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (oblique), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand), Dee Gordon: day-to-day (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

