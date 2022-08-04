Boston Red Sox release outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Boston Red Sox released Jackie Bradley Jr. on Thursday, ending the outfielder’s second stint with the team.
Bradley agreed to a $24 million, two-year contract with Milwaukee in March 2021 and played one season for the Brewers before he was traded to Boston in December.
The 32-year-old Bradley is a .228 hitter with 107 homers and 434 RBIs in 1,098 major league games. He was the MVP of the 2018 AL Championship Series and won the AL Gold Glove in center that same year.
