The Red Sox are 7-11 on the road. Boston has slugged .444, good for third in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the club with a .541 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto leads the Phillies with 27 RBIs and is batting .262.
Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 10 home runs home runs and is slugging .541.
INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Roman Quinn: (concussion), Jay Bruce: (quad), Scott Kingery: (back).
Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Darwinzon Hernandez: (sc joint), Kyle Hart: (hip), Nathan Eovaldi: (calf), Colten Brewer: (finger), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Yairo Munoz: (right hip).
