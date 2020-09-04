The Red Sox are 7-19 against opponents from the AL East. The Boston offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for eleventh in the American League. Alex Verdugo leads the team with a mark of .311.
The Blue Jays are 13-10 in division play. Toronto has hit 57 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Teoscar Hernandez leads the club with 13, averaging one every 10.4 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with eight home runs and is slugging .530.
Hernandez leads the Blue Jays with 13 home runs and is batting .311.
INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Darwinzon Hernandez: (sc joint), Kyle Hart: (hip), Nathan Eovaldi: (calf), Colten Brewer: (finger), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Bo Bichette: (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.