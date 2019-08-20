Philadelphia Phillies (64-60, fourth in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (67-59, third in the NL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (11-3, 3.56 ERA) Red Sox: Brian Johnson (1-1, 6.45 ERA)

LINE: Phillies -112; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston enters the matchup as winners of their last five games.

The Red Sox are 33-32 in home games. Boston’s team on-base percentage of .343 is second in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with an OBP of .383.

The Phillies are 26-32 on the road. Philadelphia is slugging .420 as a unit. Bryce Harper leads the team with a slugging percentage of .492.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 166 hits and is batting .336. J.D. Martinez is 16-for-40 with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Harper leads the Phillies with 56 extra base hits and is slugging .492. J.T. Realmuto is 13-for-34 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .311 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Bryce Harper: (dehydration ), Jay Bruce: (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.