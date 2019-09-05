Minnesota Twins (86-53, first in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (75-64, third in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Martin Perez (9-6, 4.89 ERA) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 6.23 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox -145; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Eduardo Rodriguez. Rodriguez went seven innings, giving up zero runs on five hits with eight strikeouts against Minnesota.

The Red Sox are 35-35 in home games. The Boston offense has compiled a .275 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the MLB. Rafael Devers leads the team with an average of .319.

The Twins are 47-24 on the road. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .273 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a mark of .308. The Red Sox won the last meeting 6-2. Eduardo Rodriguez notched his 17th victory and Mookie Betts went 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs for Boston. Jose Berrios took his eighth loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 176 hits and has 105 RBIs. J.D. Martinez is 14-for-39 with two doubles, six home runs and 18 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Max Kepler leads the Twins with 67 extra base hits and is slugging .531. C.J. Cron is 11-for-36 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .252 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Twins: 8-2, .294 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).

Twins Injuries: Sean Poppen: (elbow), Kyle Gibson: (ulcer), Sam Dyson: (biceps), Max Kepler: (chest), Marwin Gonzalez: (abdominal), Jorge Polanco: (finger), Mitch Garver: (face).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.