Boston Red Sox (69-61, third in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (59-68, fourth in the AL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 6.69 ERA) Padres: Dinelson Lamet (2-2, 3.95 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Boston heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Eduardo Rodriguez. Rodriguez pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on five hits with six strikeouts against San Diego.

The Padres are 29-34 on their home turf. The San Diego pitching staff averages 9 strikeouts per nine innings, Joey Lucchesi leads them with a mark of 8.7.

The Red Sox have gone 35-27 away from home. Boston has hit 201 home runs this season, eighth in the MLB. J.D. Martinez leads them with 30, averaging one every 15.7 at-bats. The Red Sox won the last meeting 11-0. Eduardo Rodriguez notched his 15th victory and Martinez went 3-for-4 with two home runs and seven RBIs for Boston. Chris Paddack registered his seventh loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 50 extra base hits and is slugging .527. Eric Hosmer is 14-for-39 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 170 hits and is batting .333. Mookie Betts is 14-for-42 with seven doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .321 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.