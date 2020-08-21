The Orioles finished 24-52 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Baltimore averaged 8.5 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 252 total doubles last season.
The Red Sox went 35-41 in division games in 2019. Boston pitchers had a WHIP of 1.38 last year while striking out 10.1 hitters per game.
The teams meet for the fourth time this year. The season series is tied 2-2.
INJURIES: Orioles: Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (left quad).
Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
